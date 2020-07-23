ASI dies of Covid-19 in Adilabad

By | Published: 5:51 pm

Adilabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died of Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences-RIMS Adilabad on Thursday.

Sources said the 55-year-old ASI was a resident of Khanapur colony in Adilabad district centre. He was working with Adilabad I town, and was suffering from pneumonia.

He was initially shifted to Hyderabad when he faced difficulty in breathing. He was later admitted to RIMS on Wednesday. The ASI is survived by wife and three sons. He joined the police department in 1985.

Meanwhile, four policemen working with Chennur police station also tested positive for coronavirus. Chennur municipality authorities intensified spraying of disinfectants in several localities.

