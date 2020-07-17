ASI dies of heart stroke in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) working with Tiryani police station died of heart attack while discharging duties during a vehicle check at Manikyapur village in Tiryani mandal on Friday. He was a part of a police party formed to trace the Maoist squad which managed to escape from policemen recently.

Tiryani police sub-inspector P Rama Rao said the deceased ASI was Sidam Devrao (54), a native of Shantapur village in Gudihathnoor mandal in Adilabad district.

Devrao collapsed when he was engaged in vehicle checks and was immediately shifted to government hospital at Bellampalli. He was declared brought dead by the doctors. His body was shifted to his native place and his kin were consoled by top officials of the police department.

The ASI, a tribal, is survived by two sons and a daughter. He joined the police department in 1989.

