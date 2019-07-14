ASI, home guard assaulted by two in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a home guard were assaulted by two persons during a drunken drive check at Champapet in Saidabad on Saturday night. According to police, Mohd Rauf and Mohd Jahangir, of Yakutpura, were riding a motorcycle when the police stopped them at Champapet road.

When the policemen tried to check them using a breath analyser, Rauf and Jahangir, who were in an inebriated condition, picked up a fight with ASI Shekar Babu and home guard Rajeshwar Singh and assaulted them, the Saidabad police said. A case under Section 332 of IPC was registered against the two and investigation was on.

