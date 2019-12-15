ASI scanning Hyderabad’s Naya Qila land 

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is taking up a survey on a large tract of land in the Naya Qila. The work is being taken up for the purpose of documenting the area and the structures, if any.

The ASI began the works early in December following orders from its head office in Delhi. The ASI Hyderabad circle officials were asked to ‘scan’ the 30 acres of land it has, to hand over to the State government for a Golf course.

As part of the exercise, the workers engaged by the ASI have been digging trial trenches across the vast expanse of land that is spread over 30 acres.“Trenches between 10 feet and 60 feet are being dug up at various places where we suspect we can find some structures. During the exercise, we came across some structures which indicate the place had vast gardens with irrigation channels and storage tanks,” said Milan Kumar Chauley, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Hyderabad Circle. Officials maintain the survey on around 15 acres of area inside the Naya Qila was already completed and the exercise in the remaining land would be completed by the month end. After completing the survey and the documentation work, the ASI Hyderabad will be forwarding the report to the head office in Delhi. Based on the report, the higherups are expected to take necessary decisions on the land. Senior officials of the ASI are supervising the survey works in the Naya Qila and documenting the findings on daily basis. Historian Mohammed Safiullah said that Naya Qila complex was known for its gardens during the Qutb Shahi era. “Over a period of time the land was taken over by the farmers for cultivation of various crops. Until recently when the government took it over, the farmers were growing grass on the land. Diversion of the water from the Shah Hateem tank too ruined the place,” he said.

