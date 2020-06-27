Asian Palm Civet Cat killed in a road accident in Vikarabad forest

By | Published: 1:27 pm

Vikarabad: The man-animal conflict has cost the life of another rare wild animal in the Vikarabad forest area.

A female Asian Palm Civet Cat (called as Punugu Pilli in local parlance) was killed as an unidentified vehicle hit the rare cat at Ananthagiri Forest Area in Vikarabad District on Saturday.

A team of birdwatchers, who was on a birding trip to Vikarabad forest, have noticed the body roadside. Wild-life Photographer, Naresh V, who captured the photograph, has informed the forest officials about the incident.

