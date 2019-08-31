Asia’s biggest stent unit to be set up in Telangana

By | Published: 1:07 am

Sangareddy: Standing up to a recent statement made by NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer, Amitab Kant, Telangana is going to house another biggest industry in Asia.

Addressing the students of IIT-Hyderabad over a video-conference on the eve of the premier institute’s 8th Convocation Ceremony on August 9, the NITI Aayog CEO has said that Hyderabad State will be going to attract some world biggest campuses, Research and Development Centres and Manufacturing units during the next few years as investors were considering it is the best place to invest apart from Bangalore in India.

Living up to his words, Amazon had opened its biggest campus in the world in Hyderabad days after Amitab Kant made the statement. A few days later, TRS Working President, KT Rama Rao has inaugurated the biggest R&D Centre of One Plus Mobiles.

In a less than a month, another gigantic project is going to make its ground at Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur in Sangareddy district, located on the outskirts of State Capital. Medical Health and Family Welfare Minister, Etela Rajendar and Industries Minister, C Malla Reddy will perform Bhumi Puja for the biggest stent manufacturing facility of Sahajanand Medical Technologies on September 1.

The state of the art Southern Regional Manufacturing Campus Sahajanand Medical Technologies is also going to be the biggest industry at Medical Devices Park and biggest stent manufacturing unit in entire Asia.

Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TSIIC) has allotted 20 acres of land to Sahajanand, the largest extent of the land allotted to any of the industry at Medical Devices Park. Sahajanand, which has announced to invest Rs 250 crore on the industry, will provide direct employment to 2,200 people and indirect employment to 500 others.

The unit will have more than 1.25 million stents for the annum. Telangana government had set up a Medical Devices Park with an intention to create an eco-system for medical technology, innovation and manufacturing besides making available all the medical devices at a relatively cheaper cost to make the treatment affordable for all sections of the people.

