Asifabad assault case: Koneru Krishna released

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Adilabad: Koneru Krishna Rao, one of the accused in the case pertaining to the assault on a woman forest official, was released from Adilabad district jail after being granted bail by High Court, here on Thursday.

Krishna Rao stepped out of the jail after his lawyers completed the formalities at around 12.30 pm. He was received by his supporters and followers. He met his brother and Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa and Adilabad legislator Jogu Ramanna at the guest house of Road and Buildings Department. He is learned to have garlanded the statue of tribal legend Komram Bheem in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centre on the route to Kaghaznagar.

It may be recalled that the High Court gave him bail on August 27. He was in judicial custody after being booked for allegedly thrashing Ch Anitha when she was trying to ready a degraded forest land for compensatory afforestation at Kotha Sarsala village in Kaghaznagar mandal on June 30. Over 30 persons were also involved in the attack.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter