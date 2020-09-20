Asifabad: Bodies of slain Maoists identified, combing operations still on

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police and In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanaryana said that the Maoists were shot dead by armed forces after they opened fire against the police parties who urged the ultras to surrender.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Bodies of the Maoists who were gunned down by special police parties in an exchange of fire on Saturday in the forests of Kadamba village in Kaghaznagar mandal were identified on Sunday. Two weapons and literature belonging to the red brigade were also recovered.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police and In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana said the deceased were Chukkalu and Badirao, members of Kumram Bheem-Mancherial squad led by Mailarapu Bhaskar alias Adellu. Chukkalu, a key member of an action team, belongs to Chattishgarh. Badirao, a native of Mandamarri, had joined the squad three months ago.

Satyanaryana said that the Maoists were shot dead by armed forces after they opened fire against the police parties who urged the ultras to surrender. The firing that began around 9 pm lasted for an hour. The extremists started firing first and the police opened fire in retaliation resulting in the death of two Maoists.

He said combing operations were intensified to track down the four Maoists who managed to escape from the spot. Eight greyhounds and six special police parties are combing the forests and hilly areas where the extremists were spotted, covering a radius of four kilometres. “The ultras will not be able to get out of the forest which is under the control of the security forces,” he added.

The six member squad, led by Bhaskar alias Adellu, managed to escape from being caught by the police forces thrice in the last five days. They had a close shave with policemen at Chilatiguda village in Asifabad mandal on September 18.

