Asifabad: Body of youth drowned in Tiryani waterfall traced

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The body of a youngster, who drowned in a waterfall near Chintala Madara village in Tiryani mandal, was traced on Friday. Polaveni Kumara Swamy (22), a resident of Kasipet mandal met the watery grave on Thursday evening.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said that the body of the victim was found by expert divers at the pool of water where Kumara Swamy drowned while taking a selfie on Wednesday. Based on a complaint from Rajkumar, a sibling of the deceased, a case was registered and investigations were taken up.

Kumara Swamy accidentally drowned in the picturesque waterfall when he and four of friends picnicking at the nature wonder. The seasonal fall, comes alive only when the region register incessant rains, is situated 12 km away from Tiryani mandal centre and 62 km from district headquarters. It is thronged by natural lovers of several parts of the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter