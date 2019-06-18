Asifabad: Congress leaders pitch for Podu farmers

By | Published: 1:07 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Congress party MLA Seethakka, Sirpur (T) Assembly Segment’s In-Charge Dr Palvai Harish Rao and District Congress Committee president Vishwaprasad said they would intensify the struggle seeking land for those cultivating forest lands locally known as Podu farmers.

They alleged that the authorities of Forest Department were harassing the farmers. They visited an area of 500 acres land and interacted with the farmers at Pothepalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on Tuesday.

The farmers lamented that the foresters were tilling the agriculture fields, source of livelihood, using tractors and were threatening them with implicating false cases.

They would have no option but to die if they lose their fields. They sought support of the leaders in resolving the issue. They added that they were producing different crops on the fields for quite long. They wondered how the authorities of the department could grab their lands.

In the meantime, farmers belonging to several villages met Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa at his residence and requested his interference in protecting the lands. They narrated their woes and told him they were harassed by not only officials of Forest Department but also neighboring Maharashtra for tilling the lands. The legislator assured to address the issue by bringing it to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao within a week.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter