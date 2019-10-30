Asifabad Cops give new lease of life to girl

By | Published: 12:35 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Setting an example for their counterparts on how to be people-friendly, Dahegaon police gave a new lease of life to a 12-year-old girl, who was forced to seek alms by her father, by getting her admitted at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya on Tuesday. They counselled her parents and explained the benefits of educating a girl, before coming to her rescue.

Devanaveni Anjali, the only daughter of Pentaiah belonging to Devulaguda, a hamlet under Hattini village in this mandal, would have been engaged in alms seeking in Maharashtra by now. But, she managed to approach Dahagoan mandal police and narrated her plight on Tuesday morning, somehow escaping from the clutches of her parents who were forcing her into begging for a living, as per tradition of her community.

Fortunately, Anjali found a helpful person in Zaheeruddin, the sub-inspector of police station, who came forward to provide education and freed her from the age-old profession of her parents. She was admitted into the school situated in the mandal centre and will start attending classes from tomorrow. Her name was enrolled in Class VII after being requested to do so by the police official, the KGBV in-charge principal Swapna informed.

“Education plays an important role in one’s life and can transform it. One can achieve any goal with the help of studies. None miss this opportunity. We wanted to lend a helping hand when Anjali explained her desire to get education. We thank Swapna of the school for accepting to admit the girl into her institution,” Zaheeruddin told ‘Telangana Today.’

With eyes that filled with tears and hopes of bright future, Anjali expressed her gratitude to Dahegaon cops including Zaheeruddin, probationary Sub-Inspector V Raghupathi, station’s staffers P Raja Mouli, D Sandhya, M Monahor and B Shankar for extending their support in finding an opportunity to study. She was visibly elated and felt secured when she stepped in the campus, looking strangely at the students of the institution.

