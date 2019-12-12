Asifabad: Fast-track court to hear Samatha case

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday ordered that a fast-track court be set up to hear the case of Samatha, who was raped and murdered in Kumram Bheem Asifabad recently. The Fifth Additional Sessions Judge Court of Adilabad district will function as the fast-track court with immediate effect and conduct daily hearings to ensure speedy justice to the deceased.

The move comes following approval from the Telangana High Court. Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the government was giving top priority to law and order, and establishment of the fast-track court was another step towards this. He demanded that the Centre bring in stringent laws to deter criminals from committing such heinous crimes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .