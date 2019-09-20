Asifabad: Father, son attempt suicide protesting negligence by officials

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A depressed father and son attempted to end their lives by consuming pesticide in protest against alleged negligence by revenue authorities in transferring a piece of ancestral land inherited by them onto their names in revenue records in Bejjur mandal centre on Friday. Their condition is said to be stable.

Sources said that Janagama Phakeer and his son Thirupathi, residents of Salugupalli village in Bejjur mandal, tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide on the premises of Bejjur Mandal Revenue Office as they were depressed over the “callous attitude” of the officials in transferring the land onto their names.

Their family members informed the Bejjur MRO Laxman and Sub-Inspector Venkatesh who rushed them to Bejjur primary centre. They were then shifted to Mancherial government hospital for better treatment.

Sources said both Phakeer and Thirupathi were running from pillar to post seeking share in 23 acres of lands located in five different survey numbers under Salugupalli limits. On Thursday, they staged a protest demanding that their share of lands be transferred onto names of Phakeer in the revenue records. They allege that the property was being enjoyed solely by his elder brother Janagama Nanaiah and his wife Thanubai from the same village.

It is learned that the property belonging to Janagama Makhya, father of Nanaiah and Phakeer, was transferred onto name of the former following the death of their father many years ago. It was then transferred onto the name of Thanubai when Nanaiah died a few years back.

