Asifabad: Koneru Krishna’s followers celebrate

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Followers and supporters of Koneru Krishna Rao, one of the accused in the assault on a female FRO, busted crackers and celebrated his release in Koutala mandal centre on Tuesday. He was granted bail by High Court on Tuesday.

Scores of followers and supporters of Krishna Rao gathered at Kumram Bheem Chowk in the heart of the mandal headquarters and busted the crackers. They hailed him for coming to the rescue of farmers whose lands were allegedly being retrieved by forest department. They said that he was jailed for struggling on behalf of the agrarian community.