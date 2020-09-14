Asifabad officials told to speed up Rythu Vedika works

Collector convened a review meeting with the authorities over the progress of the structures on Monday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha instructed officials concerned to expedite the construction of Rythu Vedika buildings. He convened a review meeting with the authorities over the progress of the structures on Monday.

Sandeep ordered the officials to speed up the construction of the buildings. He directed them to complete formation of the structures up to roof-level by September 20. He stated that a total of 70 buildings were coming in the district. They were different stages, he said, asking the authorities to create the facilities at the earliest.

Additional Collector P Rambabu, DRDO Project Director Venkata Shailesh, District Agriculture Officer Ravinder and officials of engineering department were present.

