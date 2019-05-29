Asifabad: PCCF satisfied with drinking water sources for wild animals

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Telangana State’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Prasant Kumar Jha instructed authorities of Forest department to strive hard for protecting flora and fauna. He visited forest blocks and inspected measures being taken by officials of the department for conserving the forests and wild animals in Kaghaznagar division on Wednesday.

Jha expressed satisfaction over the drinking water facilities created by authorities of the Forest Department for quenching the thirst of wild animals. He wanted them to ensure availability of water in the sources. He said that the onus of protecting the forest cover of the district was on the officials.

The head of Forest Force suggested them to conduct awareness programmes and to involve locals in saving the flora. He opined that the public participation could be improved by explaining benefits of forests. Conservation of the wild and animals was collective responsibility. It cannot be achieved by a single person or official, he added.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad District Forest Officer L Ranjith Naik, Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M Rajaramana Reddy and many other officials were present.

