Asifabad: Police officer turns tribal village’s Bhagiratha

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Going an extra mile is what fetches fame to public servants of a department and helps them win the hearts of the people. Pushpala Rama Rao, a police Sub-Inspector of Tiryani, who is known for being cordial with the public and controlling crime rate with his mark of administration, has added another feather to his cap by addressing the long-pending drinking water crisis of a remote tribal hamlet.

Rama Rao is winning plaudits from many for bringing respite to 35 families of Kolam tribe dwelling in the interior hamlet near Pangidi village by constructing a water tank. He came forward to create the facility after learning the plight of the tribals when he was touring Pangidi recently. The hapless dwellers were otherwise forced to drink unsafe water from streams abutting to the tiny habitation

“I was moved by the pitiable condition of the tribal families who were risking their health by consuming water extracted from nearby streams. I promised them to build the tank but it was delayed due to the ongoing lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic. I could successfully erect it with the help of higher officials who readily agreed to the gesture,” Rama Rao told Telangana Today.

The Sub-Inspector said that he had spent Rs 10,000 from his pocket and used construction material available in the vicinity to build the tank. “It took 10 days for us. Finally, we could complete the construction, despite the shortage of labourers and certain challenges. Working in interior places can offer the scope to take up community outreach initiatives, which always give you immense pleasure,” he noted.

With the advent of the facility, the tribal families are now able to store water in it. They are expressing gratitude to Rama Rao and to the Police Department for coming to their rescue. Athram Bheem Rao, head of the village, said that the residents were struggling to get water due to outages of power supply even as the tiny habitation was covered under Mission Bhagiratha.

And, he is being appreciated by users of Facebook and WhatsApp, an instant messaging application. Sai Kiran Dasari, a user of the social networking site opined that Rama Rao would remain in the hearts of the public forever for resolving the challenge of the tribals. Vemula Krishna, another user felt that the sub-inspector was a true people’s police officer.

