Take a leaf out of this Asifabad shepherd’s passion

Pochaiah of Asifabad has been striving to enhance green cover in the district and so far has planted over 40,000 saplings spread across 100 acres since 1990

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Who would love to do an activity, without expecting anything in return? Do you take up some initiative if you know you and your family members would be able to reap benefits in future?

This was what an illiterate shepherd from a remote village of the backward Kumram Bheem Asifabad district did by passionately and selflessly striving hard for enhancing green cover for over two decades. To his credit, he planted nearly 40,000 saplings in roughly 100 acres. His matchless effort to protect the environment is appreciated by officials of Forest department and locals.

Meet the inspiring Pulavena Pochaiah, a native of Bodhempalli village in Koutala mandal. Being a shepherd, he used to spend most of the time in the wild for grazing cattle. Over a period of time, he literally adopted the forests and started its conservation, a rarity. He has been devotedly planting saplings in open places in and around the wild near his village since the late 1990s.

“Forest, source of living for biodiversity and rains, has become an integral part of my life. I cannot live without entering into the wild and to protect it. I am fascinated by raising plants and taking their care. I planted about 40,000 plants in 100 acres so far. I have been indulging in this activity since 1995,” Pochaiah told ‘Telangana Today.’

The crusader of greenery informed that he had been not paid wages for planting and protecting the saplings. He, however, stated that certain forest officers had recognised his contributions and offered honorarium to him in the past. He regretted that he was now struggling to run his family as he could not generate income to meet ends. And, Pochaiah has earned fame and is winning laurels from foresters for selflessly increasing greenery of the region and for dedicating himself to conserve the wild for a quite long time.

“He is committed to protect the forests. He planted some thousands of plants and laid special focus on nurturing them. His unshaking determination prevented forest lands from being encroached,” Ch Purnachander, Sirpur (T) Forest Range Officer, remarked.

“Pochaiah is a sincere and dedicated conservator of the forests. He strays into the wild once he wakes up. He has been playing a vital role to increase green cover of this mandal and to protect the wild. He is a role model to all of us in raising saplings, but looking after them. He is doing an outstanding service,” Busa Nagaiah, a resident of Bodhempalli, opined.

