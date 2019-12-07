Asifabad street vendor gang rape: Punishment sought for accused

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Members of Dalit, Tribal, Women and Student organisations took to streets demanding stringent punishment to the accused, who were booked for allegedly gang-raping and killing a street vendor, in Jainoor mandal centre on Saturday. They staged a ‘rasta roko’ creating traffic jam for over three hours.

Leaders of the organisations wanted accused to be hanged. They welcomed the encounter killing of the accused in Disha case. They said that the three who were involved in the sexual assault and murder of the street vendor deserve similar punishment. They blocked the traffic, causing inconvenience to the motorists.

They withdrew their agitation when DSP A Satyanarayana rushed to the spot and assured them to take stern action against the culprits by completing the process of investigation at the earliest. They urged him to file chargesheet and to ensure that the accused were convicted. They urged the police to take precautionary steps to curb crimes against women in the mandal.

Khanapur MLA consoles gang rape victim’s kin

Nirmal: Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik termed the street-vendor’s gang rape and killing as deplorable and heinous act. She consoled kin of the victim and spoke to her husband at Gosampalli village on Saturday.

Speaking to press persons, Rekha said that it was unfortunate and heart-wrenching. She said the accused must be punished at any cost. She assured the family members to raise the gang-rape and killing case in Legislative Assembly.

The legislator, who was recently appointed as Women and Child Welfare Committee’s chairperson, promised to extend all support to the kin of the victim. She told the residents of the village that action would be taken against the accused as per law, when they requested her to take steps to shoot the trio for committing the heinous crime.

On November 24, the women was raped and her throat was cut by three persons belonging to Yellapatar village in Jainoor mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. She was on her way to a village in Lingapur at the time of the incident. The three who were in an inebriated condition raped her and killed her for refusing to their advances.

They were arrested and sent to a judicial remand. Financial aid of Rs 4.12 lakh was granted to the kin of vendor as part of relief measure a few days ago.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter