Asifabad: Student unions oppose digital education

The student union leader said digital education would result in an increase in dropout rate.

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Student unions have opposed the online education set to be launched from Tuesday in the wake of Covid-19, stating that students in rural areas would not be able to attend the classes considering certain constraints.

Anand, Secretary of Telangana State Committee of Progressive Democratic Students Union, said that students would not be able to access online classes following connectivity issues and poor coverage of mobile networks. He wondered how classes would be held without providing basic amenities to the pupils.

The student union leader said digital education would result in an increase in dropout rate. He wanted the authorities to ensure that students do not miss the classes by providing required infrastructure. He said that the medium of instruction must be in native languages of ethnic tribes. He demanded the government to give tablets to intermediate and degree students for accessing online classes.

Anand further demanded it to provide cable connectivity to remote habitations and to arrange TV sets for helping students to attend the classes. Else, a majority of students belonging to interior parts of erstwhile Adilabad would stand to lose education and academic year, he felt.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .