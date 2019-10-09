Asifabad: Three years after father drowns, son meets the same fate

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Asifabad: In a tragic incident, a 23 year-old man, Sangem Akhil Verma, died after drowning in a village tank in Bangalpet in Nirmal district as he reportedly attempted to take a dip on the occasison of Dasara before heading for taking part in the local festivities on Tuesday.

Three years ago, his father, Akhil, also died after drowning in the Godavari as he attempted to bathe in the river near the famous Gnana Saraswathi temple at Basar.

In another incident that came to light on Tuesday, a teenager was found dead in an agricultural well in Sirpur (T) mandal centre. The Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector of police N Madhukar said the deceased was Sangide Dharma Rao, 19, a daily wage earner and son of Vasudev from Sirpur (T). Rao went missing on October 6 evening. His parents lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police the following day. However, his body was traced by some farmers in the well.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the body out and sent it to the government hospital for performing an autopsy. A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered by the police.

