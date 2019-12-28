Asifabad: Tribal welfare college girl impregnated; student bodies cry foul

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A student of a Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College (TS TWRDC) in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters was found to be one-month pregnant during a medical examination on Friday.

Student organisations held the authorities concerned responsible. College principal Sampath did not divulge any details as a probe was under way. The girl was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad.

Meanwhile, some tribal students expressed concern over the incident. They visited the institution and demanded action against the principal, holding him responsible. They alleged that Regional Coordinating Officer was showing negligence in supervising the institutions. Earlier, they complained to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer Krishna Aditya, seeking a probe into the incident.

On the other hand, a posse of women students of the college staged a sit-in protest at the entrance of the institution, alleging that some persons were causing inconvenience to the principal and was tarnishing his image. Asifabad RDO Dattu, DSP Satyanarayana and authorities concerned pacified the students by assuring them a thorough probe.

Dattu, who is part of the probe team, said action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. He said a report would be submitted to the Collector and ITDA PO soon, detailing the reasons behind the girl’s pregnancy.

