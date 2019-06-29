Asifabad: Two injured in wild boar attack

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In separate incidents, a tribal woman and a youngster sustained injuries when wild boars attacked them while they were working in agriculture their fields in Tiryani mandal on Saturday.

Manga Laxmi from Nayakapuguda village received injuries to both hands and left leg in the wild animal’s attack and was rushed to a local primary health centre. Her medical condition is learned to be stable. However, doctors referred her to a hospital of Mancherial for better treatment.

In the second incident, a seventeen-year old tribal youth Kursenga Santosh was also wounded after red by a wild boar attacke him when he was returning from his agriculture field at Ralla Kannepalli hamlet under Gadalpalli village. He was also rushed to Mancherial hospital after providing treatment at the primary health centre of Tiryani. Madavi Gunanth Rao, Sarpanch of Gadalpalli sought authorities of Forest department to address the menace of wild pigs at the earliest and also to sanction compensation to the injured. He said that many tribals were being attacked by the wild animals in the remote Tiryani mandal in the last few weeks.