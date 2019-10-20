ASISC’s National Literary Events at Ramoji Film City

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: Recognising remarkable creative talents of youngsters, the 23rd National Literary Events 2019 was organised by the Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) at Ramoji Film City.

Govenor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the valedictory function. The event witnessed competitions among sub-junior, junior and senior categories in painting, creative writing, declamation, debate and quiz. It offered opportunity to students from different regions of the country to showcase their innate skills in one-of-its-kind literary event.

Dr Immanuel G, chairman, Council for the Indian School Certificate of Examinations (CISCE) was the chief guest for the event which had the presence of KV Vincent, ecretary, ASISC (All India), Gita Karan, president, ASISC, AP & TS Region and Maruthi Ramprasad Pelluri, secretary and treasurer ASISC, AP & TS Region, a press release said.

