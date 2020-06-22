Ask Modi about 2,264 Chinese incursions: Congress to Nadda

By | Published: 10:26 pm

New Delhi: The Congress has hit back at BJP president J P Nadda who accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of surrendering Indian territory to China. The Congress challenged Nadda to raise questions about Chinese transgressions during the BJP rule.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP president, Randeep Surjewala, chief spokesperson of the Congress, said, “Dear Sh. Nadda, Please show courage to ask Modi government about 2,264 Chinese transgressions since 2015, martyrdom of 471 jawans & 253 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir alone, highest in 30 years.”

The Congress said there were 3,289 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 alone, the highest in 16 years, up from 583 in 2014. “Stop compromising on ‘National Security’ & India’s ‘Territorial Integrity’. This would be the biggest disservice to our Armed Forces & our 20 martyrs.” added Surjewala.

Nadda attacked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after he criticised Modi over his statement on China. “One only wishes that Dr Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!” said Nadda.

While attacking Manmohan Singh, Nadda also hit out at the Congress, saying “Dr Manmohan Singh belongs to the same party which: Helplessly surrendered over 43,000 KM of Indian territory to the Chinese!”

“During the UPA years saw abject strategic and territorial surrender without a fight. Time and again belittles our force,” Nadda had said.

