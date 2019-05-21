‘Mobile phone driving while under stress, is asking for more trouble’

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Driving while using your mobile phone could land you in trouble with the police, but driving while you are angry or even sad, well, could mean much more than mere trouble.

With several studies world over pointing at the fact that the possibility of getting involved in accidents while driving in an emotionally disturbed state was nearly 10 times more than driving while using a mobile phone, the Cyberabad Traffic Police are trying to warn motorists in the city, many of whom are combining both these.

Driving under emotionally stressful conditions diverts your attention leading to a possible accident, and talking on the phone while driving only takes away whatever attention is left, they say.

There are many who plug in earphones and talk while driving and worse, have long and aggressive arguments.

“This trend appears to be on a rise and is leading to frequent accidents. With earphones plugged in, especially the ones with noise-cancellation features, the danger is very high because they won’t even hear warning horns or anybody else warning them. Same applies to those who walk or cross the roads with earphones plugged in,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Cyberabad, pointing out that two-wheeler drivers driving with their phones stuck into the helmets too were risking their lives.

“We see so many cases of such emotional driving, where they argue with someone while driving or drive when sad or angry. It is not advisable to drive when you are arguing with your family, friends or someone. It will divert your attention from the road,” Vijay Kumar said, adding that such drivers not only risk their own lives, but also the lives of others, including pedestrians.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police approximately books about 600 mobile phone driving cases in a month. Officials said though emotional driving cases are not segregated, they are found in a significant number.

“Our advice is motorists should forget all other work and concentrate on driving. Whenever they are emotionally disturbed or tense, it is better not to drive,” a senior official said.

Even pedestrians arguing with someone over the phone while walking on the road or crossing a busy road is dangerous, the cops insist. “They are not only putting themselves into risk, but are also putting at risk the lives of other motorists and pedestrians,” police said.

