Aspirants find JEE Mains Maths section lengthy

The examination was conducted at 27 test centres across Telangana in two sessions i.e. 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for B.Arch and B.Planning courses amid Covid-19 safety protocols found the questions to range between easy to moderate on the difficulty levels. For several candidates’ mathematics section was lengthy, while questions in aptitude, drawing, and planning were easy.

The examination was conducted at 27 test centres across the State in two sessions i.e. 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday. BM Patil who appeared for the examination at a centre in LB Nagar said the mathematics part was lengthy.

“I found four to five questions in Mathematics to be lengthy and it took 10 to 15 minutes extra time to solve them. The aptitude section was easy. Compared to the January session, this exam was easy and I am expecting my percentile to go up,” he said.

Another student, Shanmukh Sravan also termed the exam easy compared to January session and said, “I found two-three questions to be lengthy in Mathematics. The aptitude and drawing sections were easy.”

Sravan who appeared for the exam at a centre in Karmanghat said physical distancing was maintained in the examination hall beside students were provided face masks and hands were sanitised.

A parent whose ward appeared for the exam at a centre in Nacharam posted a video on social media stating that there was no waiting hall for parents besides physical distancing was not followed.

The JEE Main for BE/BTech courses will be conducted from September 2 to 6.

