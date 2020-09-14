Aspirants find NEET 2020 easy

30 to 40% questions in physics directly based from NCERT textbooks

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Several students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 on Sunday found the question paper to be easy. In fact, students pointed out that questions were much easier when compared to last year exam.

Almost every year, candidates face difficulty in answering questions in the physics section. But this time, questions in physics were found to be easy and about 30 per cent to 40 per cent questions were directly based from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks.

A NEET aspirant Vivek who took the exam at a centre in the city said overall the examination was easy. “Botany and Zoology sections were easy, while questions in the chemistry were direct. In physics, direct formula-based questions were asked,” he said.

Another Ch Varun student also found the question to be easy to tackle. “Some questions in physics and chemistry sections had similar answers. Botany and zoology sections were also easy,” he said.

Aakash Educational Services Limited, national academic director (Medical), Anurag Tiwari, said the paper was relatively easy this year, and almost all questions in each subject were based on the NCERT content.

With the question paper turning out to be easy this year, the coaching experts are expecting that qualifying mark might go up. “Last year, the qualifying mark was 134. As the question paper is easy, the qualifying mark may go up to 150 this time,” said D Sankara Rao, Dean, Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Kukatpally.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .