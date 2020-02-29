ASPIRE-BioNEST of University of Hyderabad turns two

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Hyderabad: ASPIRE-BioNEST, the life science incubation center at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has celebrated its second anniversary on the National Science Day on Friday. In his address, UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile lauded the efforts of entrepreneurship and innovation in the life sciences taken by the ASPIRE-BioNEST.

He said since its inception in 2018, the life science incubation centre has been the epitome of promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship in life sciences. UoH Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Arun Agarwal indicated the culmination of the efforts of TIE-U, a department that promotes entrepreneurship on the UoH campus together with innovation council and ASPIRE-BioNEST, could bring the best of the outcomes in life science products through pre-incubation and incubation approaches.

In his address, Prof Reddanna Pallu presented the overview and future directions of the centre, while, CEO, ASPIRA-BioNEST, Dr Sreedhara Rao Voleti spoke about the eulogy, current status, and aspirations of the centre in the years to come.

The event also featured a keynote address by visiting professor Dr D Yogeswara Rao on the role of startups in the knowledge economy and he stressed the value of innovative entrepreneurship and various funding opportunities in life sciences.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .