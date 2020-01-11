Aspiring model raped, threatened in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: An aspiring model was allegedly raped by a youngster while his friend captured the act on his phone in Jubilee Hills. The perpetrators also threatened and attempted to kill the young woman, according to the victim’s complaint.

The 21-year-old victim was staying in a women’s hostel and during her stay she came in contact with one Rishi alias Rishi Revan, son of the owner of the hostel and a resident of Yousufugda.

According to the victim, on the night of December 28, Rishi along with his friend Nikhil Reddy, came to her room in an inebriated condition. Though she warned them to leave the place, Rishi overpowered and raped her. During the incident, Nikhil Reddy snatched her phone when she tried to make a call. They tried to strangulate her with a saree, said the victim in her police complaint.

The day after the alleged incident, Rishi called the victim in the hope of a settlement and assured her that he would marry her. The victim, however, refused. Enraged over this, Nikhil Reddy threatened her saying that he had captured the act of sexual violation and would release the video on various social media platforms.

The Jubilee Hills police have taken Rishi Revan and Nikhil Reddy into custody and are investigating.

