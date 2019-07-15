Assam Congress president gives Zero Hour notice over floods in state

By | Published: 1:17 pm

New Delhi: Congress parliamentarian and Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora has given a Zero Hour Notice over flood situation in his home state.

The Congress MP has given the notice in the upper house of parliament-Rajya Sabha.

The Zero Hour denotes the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament.

During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory prior ten days notice.

Incessant downpour in the state has led to flood in large parts of Assam.

Around 62 relief camps have been set up for relief and rescue purpose with lakhs of people from 25 districts being affected by the advent of floods in the state.

“25 districts, 2217 villages and 14,06,711 people have been affected by the advent of floods in the state. Around 62 relief camps and 172 relief distribution centres have been set up for relief and rescue purpose,” said Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

In the district of Morigaon, at least 94,000 people have been affected as over 180 villages are under the grip of tragic floods after the waters of Brahmaputra River entered the area “Many villages have been flooded as the waters of Brahmaputra has flown into different areas of the district,” said a local from Bhuragaon in Morigaon.

“Water is continuously filling around our houses and the roads are blocked. Yet no government officials have come up to lend us support,” he added.

Same is the fate of the dozens of villages of Darang district in Assam where the waters of Brahmaputra, Kuli, Tangni and Jiya Dhanashree River have entered the villages.

Roads and bridges affected due to the floods have left the villagers stranded. Apart from this, thousand of Bigha agricultural land has submerged in dozens of villages of the district.

Unhygienic drinking water is also posing a grave threat to the health of the residents, especially children. Even after all this, people still await relief materials.