Assam NRC data goes offline from official website

New Delhi: After Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) list data went offline from its official website, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said the data is safe and there was some technical issue which will be resolved soon.

“NRC data is safe, there is some technical issue in visibility on Cloud. It is being resolved soon,” the MHA said.

The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam.

The final list of NRC for the state was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims.

After the final list was published on August 31, 2019, the complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on — ‘www.nrcassam.nic.in’.