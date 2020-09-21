Assam records 1,227 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases presently stands at 1,56,680, of which, 30,575 cases are active and 1,25,540 people have recovered.

Guwahati: Assam reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As many as 1,795 patients were discharged in the state, said Sarma.

The statewide death toll is at 562.

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.