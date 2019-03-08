Assembly polls: “Naidu’s tall promises a farce”

By | Published: 1:30 am

Visakhapatnam: The tall promises made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu saying that the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections will be done by consensus through meetings and opinions of senior leaders and party workers, proved to be a farce.

According to the party sources, a sizeable contingent went all the way to Amaravati on the appointed day on Thursday to meet the party chief and expressed their true opinions about the aspirants according to their popularity, winning chances and other aspects. They hoping for the best as Chandrababu had declared that those who did not work for the party would be thrown out and even the sitting MLAs and MPs would not be spared and no one would be chosen against the wish of the cadre.

After a long wait, the party supremo showed up, but it was the same old story, all rhetoric –that they should all work for the victory of the candidate whoever he or she was, nominated by the party. And even before they tried to speak, he thundered, “Is party important or the candidate?”, and added that they should return to their respective constituencies and start working for the victory of the party candidates.

The TDP supremo’s words baffled the cadres, particularly because most of them had gone to the State capital to inform the party high command on the failure of some sitting legislators, particularly those in Payakaraopeta, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam South and Pendurthi Assembly segments, seeking change of candidates to improve winning chances of the party. But they had to return disappointed.