Assigned land farmers conduct “vanta varpu” at RDO Office in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Assigned land farmers of Velminedu village, along with their families, conducted “Vanta Varpu” at RDO Office in Nalgonda on Monday opposing the State government’s move to acquire lands assigned to them for setting up an industrial park in survey no. 418 at the village.

Family members of 62 farmers with assigned lands participated in a protest demonstration and submitted a memorandum to Revenue Divisional Officer Jagdishwar demanding that their lands should not be acquired for the purpose of industrial park at Velminedu village of Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, a woman farmer, Arori Manemma, said that of the total 123 acres of government land in Survey number 418 at Velminedu, the government had assigned 64 acres to 62 poor families about 50 years ago. The district authorities have issued notices to these 62 farmers saying that their assigned lands would be acquired for the purpose of setting up an industrial park at Velminedu, she said.

She said these families have been eking out a livelihood by cultivating the assigned lands for decades. She requested the government to exempt the lands assigned to them from acquisition for the purpose of industrial park. The State government should acquire private lands located beside survey no. 418 for the purpose instead of taking back their lands, she pleaded.

