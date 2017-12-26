Assigned lands: Telangana plans to consult experts for solutions

By | Published: 12:14 am 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: The State government is planning to provide to a concrete solution to problems associated with assigned lands which were illegally transferred by the original assignees earlier. Though the previous governments in Unified Andhra Pradesh made an attempt to regularise or give rights to purchasers of assigned lands, the issue could not be sorted out due to legal implicatioins, but now the government is planning to provide a tangible solution to illegally transferred assigned lands in the State after consulting the experts in revenue matters.

The State government wanted to follow the existing norms for re-assigning the assigned lands considering the ‘poorest of the poor’ status and the extent of the land. For instance if a three acres of land was assigned to a person based on his BPL status by the government and he sold that land to any other industrialist, real estate or for other purposes those will not be considered for re-assignment. If a person really fell under the ‘poorest of the poor’ category and was cultivating the assigned land which was not originally not assigned to him, may be taken into consideration for re-assignment, said an official involved in land purification drive.

During the first phase of Land Record Purification and updation exercise, the revenue officials encountered problems with many assigned land issues. According to a primary estimate by the revenue department, there are around five lakh acres of assigned lands which were not with the original assignees and in most of the cases those were sold out by the beneficiaries which is against the TS Assigned Lands Act,1977.

“In many villages the real beneficiaries had sold out assigned lands, but in revenue records the assignee name is still exists whereas in position the purchaser is enjoying the lands,” Nandigama mandal Tashildar K Ramchander told Telangana Today. The revenue officials, who went on a door to door visit exercise to rectify the land records from past 90 days also to note down the concern of assign land issues and brought to the notice of higher officials. As per the government schedule the issues such as title dispute and boundary disputes will be called for settlement during the phase–II exercise which is scheduled to start from first week of January. Already in the last week of October the State government had also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to recommend solution on difficulties faced in assigned lands acquisition and other issues pertaining to assign lands including payment of compensation. The committee also sought district collectors suggestions in this regard.

What is Assigned land?

The term ‘assigned land’ is that the lands assigned by the Government to the landless poor persons with the condition of non-alienation. Based on the availability of land the government will give 2-10 acres of land to SC/ST and other backward class farmers for their livelihood which is non-transferable to third party other than the family members.