Assistant Engineer commits suicide in Jagitial

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Jagitial: Unable to tolerate harassment by her in-laws, Yerrala Sandhya, a 25-year-old Assistant Engineer with the Panchayat Raj department, committed suicide at her parent’s house at Venkatraopet of Medipalli mandal on Tuesday.

According to police, Sandhya, working as AE in Executive Engineer’s office, Panchayat Raj department, Jagitial, ended her life by hanging herself from ceiling. She took the extreme step in the afternoon when other family members were not in the house. Her father Laxman found her hanging when he returned home. She was immediately shifted to Jagitial hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Six months ago, Sandhya married Pudari Rajinish of Rangapur village. For the past one month, her husband and mother-in-law Bhavani, who is also sarpanch of Rangapur village, allegedly had been harassing Sandhya.

Unable to tolerate the torture, she came to her mother’s home one week ago. Since marriage, she was not allowed to visit her parent’s house, Laxman alleged. Based on the complaint lodged by Laxman, police registered a case and began investigation, said Srinivas, SI Medipalli.

