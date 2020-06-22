Assistant SI dies of Covid in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-inspector working at the Kalapather police station died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf was admitted at Gandhi Hospital on Saturday night as he was reportedly suffering from a lung infection. He died while undergoing treatment early on Monday, the Kalapather police said.

