Asst professor found dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An assistant professor of Nizam College was found dead in his residence at Maitripuram Colony in Karmanghat here on Wednesday. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack leading to his death, police said.

According to the police, Ramdasu Venkata Chary (54) was unmarried and living alone in a rented flat for several years now.

“There were no external injuries. He was having health issues and was taking treatment for quite some time. His brother who came to see him found him dead and informed us,” police said.

Based on a complaint from Chary’s brother Bhishma Chary, a case was booked and is being investigated.

“We suspect he might have died due to a heart attack. The autopsy report will reveal the actual cause of death,” police said, adding viscera samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing while the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

