An assuring hand to underprivileged students

Not many people get a chance to serve the needy. But for 32-year-old Saratha who is blessed with a golden heart, serving underprivileged children from backward communities has become her lifetime mission. Hailing from a Tamil conservative family, Saratha Muruganadham got to see Hyderabad when she was placed as customer support head at T-Hub in 2016. And destiny has something to offer when she attended as chief guest to a nearby government school. Moved by the plight of children who were in extreme poverty and deprived of basic facilities, Saratha immediately decided to bring about a change in the life of students and floated an NGO – Seven Rays.

“Initial days were tough because of the language barrier. However, I was able to pick up Telugu within a short time as my friends and neighbours helped me. Serving the poor has no barriers of region or language. Many children face difficult problems when I visited schools and most of their parents cannot bear the educational fees. Now, Seven Rays provides educational support for poor school-going kids with books, bags, and stationery, while also financially helping their families,” Saratha says.

“While education is a fundamental right, it has still remained as a far-fetched dream for many children in India. Regardless of government schools and other facilities, underprivileged students find it difficult to stay in school and continue their education because of poverty or lack of resources. While poverty is a systemic issue, lack of resources can be dealt with, at least to a limit,” she adds.

Saratha has helped more than 30,000 students in the city and the adjacent Rangareddy district. “Along with helping students, we also try to help orphanages with food and clothes. Regularly, activities for orphan children are conducted to encourage and improve positive approach towards life. We had recently conducted health camps in the city government schools. We found that most of children in Classes VIII and IX are suffering from vitamin deficiency. And we’re planning to bring awareness among parents and their wards too,” she says.

Saratha, along with her team, also conducts awareness activities about the importance of girl child, hygiene-related issues while also distributing sanitary pads to girl students in government schools. “When I had first told my interest about serving poor children, my family initially did not approve of it. However, it didn’t take much time to convince them. I often request people and friends on social media for donations before taking up any serious cause,” she says.

