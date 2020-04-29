Asteroid OR2 to pass by Earth today, no need to panic: Planetary Society India

By | Published: 12:30 pm 12:44 pm

An asteroid 1998 OR2 will passing buy our planet today, but it will be flying past us, at a distance of 6.2 million kilometres.

Hold your breath! That means the distance would be 16 times of the distance between moon and earth. No. It would not be visible to the naked eye. Perhaps, we have to wait for the photographs of 1998 OR2 shot with powerful telescopes.

And It is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHA) but will not pose any harm to our planet, Planetary Society of India, assures us.

Astronomically speaking, Asteroids are a class of small Solar System bodies in orbit around the Sun. The term “asteroid” is ill-defined. It never had a formal definition, with the broader term minor planet being preferred by the International Astronomical Union from 1853. In 2006, the term “small Solar System body” was introduced to cover both most minor planets and comets. In simple words, asteroids are many of rocky small bodies that orbit the Sun mainly in a flat ring called the asteroid belt between the orbits of Planet Mars and Jupiter.

Size of the asteroid is estimated to be 1.8 km – 4.1 km and it is moving at a speed of 8.7 km/sec. The asteroid was discovered on July 24, 1998 by Haleakala High Altitude Observatory, Hawaii and is categorised as Near-Earth Objects (NEO) and Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHA).

Asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2) is categorised as Near Earth Objects and Potentially Hazardous Asteroids as it is not in Sentry Risk Table, it is no threat to Earth. As of January 2020, there are 2,044 known PHAs, the society mentioned in a press statement.

How far or close it is – Moon: On an average, Moon is located at 384, 402 km from Earth which is roughly is equal to 1 LD. So this asteroid 52768 (1998 OR2) is predicted to pass at 0.04205 au or 16.36 LD, which means the asteroid will pass 16 times of the distance between Moon and Earth.

Not visible to naked eye- telescopes: On day of its closest approach it will shine at 11 Magnitude so this asteroid is not visible to naked eye but can be spotted with the help of astronomical telescopes.

NEO –NASA monitoring: Earth’s neighbourhood is littered with asteroids of all shapes and sizes, ranging from fragments small than beach balls to mountainous rocks many kilometres wide. NEO is defined as an asteroid or comet with a perihelion distance of less than or equal to 1.3 au (19 Crore Km). NASA’s NEO program helps find and keep track of them, especially the ones that come close to our planet.

PHA: These are the asteroids considered hazardous because they are fairly large (at least 460 feet or 140 metres in size) and because they follow orbits that pass close to the Earth’s orbit (within 4.7 million miles or 7.5 million kilometres). But being classified as a PHA does not mean that an asteroid will impact the Earth: None of these PHAs is a worrisome threat over the next hundred years. By continuing to observe and track these asteroids, their orbits can be refined and more precise predictions made of their future close approaches and impact probabilities. PHAs with some threat of impacting Earth in the next 100 years is listed on the Sentry Risk Table. As of January 2020, only 22 PHAs are listed on the table.

Presently, this asteroid revolves around Sun once in every 1344 days i.e. 3.68 years. After 2020, the next time this asteroid will have the closest approach to Earth is 18th May 2031 at 0.12 au (i.e. 1.9 Crore km).