Astra Rafael Comsys opens facility in Hyderabad

Published: 1:08 pm

Hyderabad: Astral Rafael Comsys, a joint venture between Astra Microwave Pvt Ltd and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, has set up its manufacturing unit at Hardware Technology Park, Hyderabad to make tactical communication systems for defence.

The 51:19 joint venture entity will invest in high-end technology and advanced production techniques to design, develop and manufacture communication systems and sub-systems for defence.

The joint venture company has invested Rs 70 crore in this facility and hire about 100 people in the near-term. The plant is spread over 20,000 sq ft.

