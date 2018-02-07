Astral Force all set for Mysore City GC

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 7:24 pm

Mysuru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Astral Force who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Mysore City Gold Cup 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sheer Luck 1, Vroom Vroom 2, Iroko 3

2. Clouds 1, Sans Frontieres 2, Snowy Peaks 3

3. Ice Dancer 1, Don’t Trust Anyone 2, Iconic Glory 3

4. Natanza 1, Beyond Thankful 2, Warlock 3

5. Amaris 1, London 2, Class Above 3

6. Astral Force 1, Garrison 2, Beat The Odds 3

7. Brown Beauty 1, Be Bold 2, Unbelievable 3

8. Safe Bet 1, Ascendency 2, Perfecto 3

Day’s Best: Ice Dancer

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.