Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Fixes work life balance beyond gaming

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Greek God Zephyrus signifies the gentlest of the winds, the messenger of spring. However, when it comes to PC gaming, you need a powerful machine that keeps it cool and produces seamless, lag-free and smooth experience.

Taiwanese major Asus has brought 14-inch and 1.6kg ultra-portable Zephyrus G14 laptop under its sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) to India that mixes gentleness with hardcore gaming internals.

Available in two Moonlight White and Eclipse Grey colours, Zephyrus G14 with ‘AniMe Matrix’ display is available for Rs 98,990 while Zephyrus G14 without this unique display is priced at Rs 80,990.

In the ‘AniMe Matrix’ technology, the monochrome palette and pixelated pattern gives the device a retro feel with surprising flexibility.

Let us see how the beast (with AniMe Matrix display) fares on daily usage which also involves works other than just gaming.

First and the foremost, the Windows device powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor and 120 Hz refresh rate has two distinct features: intelligent cooling solution and Ergo-Lift hinge.

For gamers, device heating up during long sessions is big trouble and here, the Asus ROG machine does justice.

The intelligent cooling solution manages thermal output efficiently while also achieving the highest possible performance levels.

The games played on the backlit precision gaming keyboard with Microsoft Xbox Game Pass like Halo 3, Trailmakers or UnderMine were super smooth.

The device offers unlimited access to over 100 high-quality PC games for a month (bundled with select ROG laptops).

The laptop features powerful graphics via the latest GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q augmented by ROG’s boost up to 1298 MHz at 65W.

The NVIDIA Turing architecture accounts for the vivid and enthralling game play and streaming ability.

Design-wise, the Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to feature an Ergo-Lift hinge that lifts the keyboard at a more comfortable angle for better typing experience.

The laptop also comes equipped with features such as fingerprint sensor for one touch log-in.

These are online education times and the laptop is ideal for your kids too. The Zephyrus G14 laptop is not only meant for gamers but also for content creators who need a performance-based lightweight laptop.

It comes with Windows 10 Home, fast reliable wireless networking with Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, dual display output, the Dolby Atmos speakers, Type-C charging by 65W adapter and a 180W AC adapter.

The laptop with an all-metal magnesium alloy chassis features the latest 7nm 8 core CPUs and super-fast 3200MHz RAM for day-long performance with a long-standing battery life.

Back to the gaming aspect.

The IPS-type panels with wide viewing angles that cover 100 per cent of the sRGB range are framed by exceptionally thin bezels, creating an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio that makes the laptop feel larger and more engrossing no matter if you create something, stream Netflix or play games.

Keeping creators in mind, the device features Pantone-validated colour calibrated displays.

Conclusion: The portability and usability of the laptop make it ideal for any kind of customer – be it a student, an office-goer, a creator or a gamer.

In these social distancing times, the work-home life balance is somewhat blurred and people need a laptop that is ideal for all situations.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is that subtle-yet-powerful wind to help you remain in control of all those situations.