At 1525 cases, Andhra Pradesh Covid effect most pronounced in 5 districts

Amaravati: While Andhra Pradesh continues to report COVID-19 cases, the good news is that the numbers are showing a slight dip over the past few days. On Saturday, the state nodal officer reported 62 new cases which were detected from the samples tested in the last 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

On Friday too, the state reported 61 cases, which is in marked contrast to the high of 82 cases witnessed last Sunday.

Kurnool remains Andhra Pradesh’s weak spot as the district reported 25 cases on Saturday. The district, with 436 cases, has the highest tally of coronavirus cases in the state. Krishna district also reported 12 cases while Nellore reported 6 cases. Anantapur, Kadapa, and Visakhapatnam districts reported 4 cases each, and East Godavari reported 3 cases while 2 cases were detected in Guntur district. Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported 1 case each. In all, 3 districts reported no fresh cases, of which Vizianagaram is the only district to remain unaffected till date.

Meanwhile, recovery rates in the state are on the rise. By Saturday morning, 38 persons were discharged, taking the overall tally of discharged people in Andhra Pradesh to 441. Earlier, by Friday morning too, 82 persons were discharged.

The death toll in the state has remained 33 as no further casualty was reported. While the cumulative tally stands at 1525, presently, there are 1051 active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

After almost 40 days since the first cases were detected in the state, the pandemic’s presence has been most felt in the five districts of Kurnool (436), Guntur (308), Krishna (258), Nellore (90) and Kadapa (83).

Even as it has relaxed lockdown conditions to facilitate agricultural activities, the state government has intensified containment measures in red zones.