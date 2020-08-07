At 37, Amit Mishra eyes international comeback

Hyderabad: Team India discard Amit Mishra is hopeful of making a comeback into Indian team with some good performances in the next month’s Indian Premier League. At 37, the veteran is not losing any hope.

Speaking about the comeback, he said, “Of course, I do! That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback,” he told cricket.com.

“I have always tried to reflect on who is going to get the benefit if I continue to be demotivated? It will benefit my competitors. After every rejection, I have tried to work even harder on my skills. I have always tried to stay away from the negativity, as there are very few people in life who would motivate you when you are down. Self-motivation is very important. We all are surrounded by pessimism when we don’t see much success. If we try to work harder, darker thoughts generally go away,” said Mishra.

