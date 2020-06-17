At 75, Laxman Reddy is a fitness freak

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: At 75, Marri Laxman Reddy is a bundle of energy. His secret, according to the veteran athlete, is a daily ride on a cycle for a good 10 to 15 kms. Reddy has been an inspiration to many young athletes with his achievements. “To be honest, I was a late entry into sports and I never showed any interest till I was 45 years,” said Reddy, the chairman of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT).

However, it all started when Ranga Reddy Athletic Association approached Reddy whether he was interested to head their body. “I was surprised with the offer and I was frank enough to tell them I had no knowledge of sports. But by their insistence I accepted to be their President.”

That proved to be the turning point as Reddy began to see the activities from close quarters and soon got attracted to the sport. “Somehow, there was some wish and desire to run. I took up the challenge. Initially, I was little apprehensive of whether I can run and compete with other experienced runners.”

Reddy began to run in 5 km and in his first big competition in the veterans meet in Karimnagar he came second. “That performance made me believe that age has nothing to do with performance. I became a little more serious in my daily routines, which I focused in long-distance running. I concentrated in 5,000 mtr and 10,000 mtr. I looked comfortable. It made me a confident runner.”

Reddy participated in all the veteran meets in the State and took part in the national championship. He won over 26 medals in one year at the age of 70 in 2015. He also took part in World Veteran Athletics meet in Australia and Austria. “In Austria I had to run in sub-zero temperatures.”

He never missed any local events. “I was clear that fitness is the key to your happiness. I did not hesitate to take part in the meets even if I had a busy schedule,” said Reddy, who also heads the St Martin’s institutions. After he had problems with knees, Reddy took to cycling and swimming also on the advice of his doctor at the age of 60. “These two disciplines have made me more active,” he said. Reddy has taken part in the Krishna river competition in Vijayawada and was the oldest swimmer in which he successfully completed the course. He even competes in triathlon.

Reddy is more into cycling now. “I take part in most of the meets and I cycle a good distance to keep myself fit. On Sunday, I rode about 35 kms with the group,” said Reddy, who is also the president of the Hyderabad Cyclist Group. A cycle enthusiast, Reddy has even donated cycles to the needy persons and students. “In fact, I advise all my staff to use cycles frequently. I have even donated cycles to poor students as I feel, apart from physical fitness, the city can be pollution free. Much before COVID-19, I used to cycle for long distances and hopefully more people take to cycling.”

