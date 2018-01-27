‘At Home’ hosted by Governor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan hosted ‘At Home’ on the occasion of the Republic Day on Friday. The occasion was marked by the participation of leaders and dignitaries from both the Telugu States.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, former Chief Ministers (of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh) K Rosaiah and Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, TS Deputy Chief Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Kadiam Srihari, AP Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy, Speakers of Telangana and AP Assemblies, S Madhusudhana Chary and Kodela Siva Prasad respectively, Irrigation Minister T Haish Rao and a host of senior Ministers took part.

The governor and the Chief Minister had an exchange of pleasantries before both of them were greeted by leaders from both the States. BJP leaders Bandaru Dattatreya, Kishan Reddy MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi were also present.