At Rs.2.71 per unit, power tariff in Telangana nominal compared to other States

Hyderabad: Power tariff in Telangana is nominal compared to half a dozen States including Andhra Pradesh in the country even as the revised charges came into effect from Friday.

With nominal power charges, Telangana is ensuring uninterrupted power supply for all sectors after its formation in 2014 though it faced power holiday for industries and power cuts for the domestic and agriculture sectors in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

It is only Telangana, which is supplying power 24-hour quality power for the agriculture sector and helping farmers on all fronts, including supply of water to meet the irrigation requirements.

According to data collected by the Energy department in 2021, Kerala is collecting nominal charges of 1.60 per unit while Maharashtra Rs.1.94 and Madhya Pradesh Rs.2.26 per unit. Rajasthan is collecting Rs.5.24 per unit while Punjab Rs.4.74 per unit and West Bengal 4.54 per unit. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are collecting Rs.4.2 per unit and Rs.3.92 per unit respectively.

As per revised tariff including all charges, Telangana and AP are collecting Rs.2.71 per unit and Rs.2.95 per unit respectively.

Welcoming the decision of increasing the charges, Telangana State Power Employees union president MA Vazeer said the decision would reduce some financial burden on the power utilities. “Since it’s a nominal increase, everyone should accept it,” he urged, adding that the rates were increased after five years.

“We strongly believe that the people will understand the situation since the State government is supplying quality power without any interruption to the domestic, industrial and agriculture sectors,” he said.

