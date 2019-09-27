At the pinnacle of success

By | Published: 9:53 pm

A group of mountaineers led by a city-based trainer Thammineni Bharath scaled Africa’s highest peak – Mount Kilimanjaro on Tuesday. The team of seven started their expedition on September 18 heading to the peak in Tanzania and reached the summit on September 24.

The team, along with a double amputee who lost his legs in a train accident, includes climbers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh. For the double amputee – Chitrasen from Chattisgarh, it is the first major trek, and Bharath says that the young athlete’s mental strength took him to the top of one of the highest peaks in the world.

Bharath, who is also the founder of Boots and Crampons Academy adds, “Recently, under our supervision, Shekar Goud, a triple amputee from Hyderabad scaled Mount Elbrus in Russia, and today a double amputee scaled Mount Kilimanjaro.”

This mountaineer who climbed many highest peaks in the world and successfully led teams to various summits feels happy that even differently-abled athletes are coming forward to join their team for expeditions. Boots and Crampons seeks to encourage and train differently-abled in life skills and mountaineering through their initiatives such as ‘Ignite’. So far, they have organised camps in places such as Devnar School for the Blind and the Ashray Akruti Organisation.

Among the other members of the group who scaled the 19,341-feet peak are Megha Parmar who is the first mountaineer from MP to summit Mount Everest and Mount Elbrus, Anitha Sharma, a social activist from MP, Aman Gour, a 16-year-old athlete from MP, Rahul Gupta, the first person from Chattisgarh to climb Mount Everest, Gogulamanda Dasu, a 21-year-old technocrat from AP, and Dr Jai Prakash Parmar.

